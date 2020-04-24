You can now easily record Google 3D animals on Android 

Even before stay at home orders, AR objects in Google Search were already a fun way to bring the outside world indoors. A new feature rolling out to Android today lets you easily record Google 3D animals.

The “View in your space” feature allows life-sized 3D animals to coexist with your current environment and appear next to anything. This has spurred numerous cute and viral moments as people try to stay entertained.

You have always had the ability to take a picture by tapping the shutter button, but Google is now adding video capture. Holding down starts a recording that lasts up to 30 seconds and includes audio, with progress indicated by the red ring.

With this, Android users no longer have to use a seperate screen recording application that includes the interface of the 3D viewer, and system navigation/status bars. This new saved video is just of the virtual object and your surroundings. While most Android manufacturers have a built-in tool, others — namely Pixel phones until Android 11 later this year — don’t.

iOS users of Google 3D animals could already take photos and videos through the system integrated AR Quick Look viewer.

Another small tweak adds a circular preview of what you’ve recorded to the right of the shutter. It serves as a shortcut to open the default gallery on your phone. Google also recently added a share button for the current object in the bottom-right corner.

This new ability to easily record Google 3D animals is rolling out now, but not yet widely available. It applies to all other AR objects in Google Search.

More about 3D animals:

Thanks Philip

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: