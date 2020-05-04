The latest wave of the past popular Google Doodle games has come around at just the right time to help cure your boredom during COVID-19 lockdown, so we’ve spent some time with them so you know just what to expect.

As with the recent wave of AR objects and 3D Animals within Google Search, you might be looking for things to help waste a little time or simply occupy your kids. Google feels your pain and has released a ton of the most popular Google Doodle games of past and present to help save you.

There are currently 5 previously released Google Doodle games that you can play on desktop, mobile or tablet devices. They’ll be featured for 2 weeks, with this first wave of games set to be followed by a further 5 titles — one coming each weekday — for a total of 10 of the most popular Google Doodle games for you to waste some time with.

All celebrate something unique from that particular snapshot in time, and what better way to honor a day, event, or famous historical figure than a dedicated game? We can’t think of anything better.

Popular Google Doodle games you can play right now

Coding First released in 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Logo, the first-ever programming language designed for use by children. Coding for Carrots introduces you and your children to the world of Scratch programming which the game is loosely based upon.

Cricket First released in 2017 to celebrate the same years ICC Champions Trophy which took place at the Oval. Cricket sees you playing cricket as…a cricket. It’s a relatively simple recreation of the confusing English sport but it’s very addictive.

Fischinger First released in 2017 to celebrate the 117th birthday of Oskar Fischinger, the influential filmmaker and visual artist. Fischinger lets you make music with some neat visuals and numerous tweaks to master.

Rockmore First released in 2016 to celebrate violinist and foremost theremin performer, Clara Rockmore’s 105th birthday. Rockmore also lets you create music by moving your finger or mouse cursor over on-screen notes to create music on a virtual theremin.

Garden Gnomes First released in 2018 to celebrate Garden Day in Germany, and the European nations love of gnomes. Garden Gnomes lets you fling a Garden Gnome from a trebuchet and compete in gaining the high scores.



So that relatively short list might not be extensive, but it’s still a great way to cure your boredom momentarily while we wait for the next wave of games to come to Google Search. It does pose a fantastic question though: what was your favorite or most popular Google Doodle game so far? What else would you like to see featured? Let us know down in the comments section below.

