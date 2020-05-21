To the surprise of absolutely nobody, a new report from research firm Strategy Analytics names the Samsung Galaxy S20+ as the top-selling 5G smartphone in the US for Q1 2020.

5G is still so sparsely available that it’s difficult to wholeheartedly recommend buying a smartphone even at this stage of 2020 with the superfast network connection enabled. However, with the current crop of top-tier flagships all relying on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and more to come with the Snapdragon 765G, 5G devices are starting to become far more prevalent.

While the iPhone still dominates sales charts in the US, it’s the top-selling Android smartphone that dominates the 5G sales charts. It is a clean sweep for Samsung, according to this latest report, as the Galaxy S20+ claimed 40% of the 5G market. Of the 3.4 million 5G-enabled smartphone shipments, Samsung actually accounted for 94% — or around 3.2 million units.

One might think that this is a huge portion of the market, but previous data indicates that 5G smartphone sales still only account for around 1% of total smartphone market share in the US. At least currently, 4G remains king in North America as far as smartphones are concerned.

Among the 5G segment, Samsung took all three of the top 3 positions in the US in Q1 2020. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is the number one bestselling 5G smartphone model and accounted for a healthy 40% share of all 5G smartphones shipped in the US during the quarter. Samsung’s S20+ 5G smartphone is popular with affluent professionals in major cities like New York and LA. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the second most popular 5G smartphone model in the US today, taking 30% marketshare in Q1 2020. The Ultra 5G model is the peak of Samsung’s smartphone range and delivers pro-grade photography in a sleek design. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G held third position with 24% share, making it a clean sweep for the popular S20 range at the summit of the 5G charts.

The top three 5G smartphones — again, unsurprisingly — in Q1 2020 were the Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20. The other 5G-enabled smartphone from Motorola, LG, OnePlus, and TCL only account for 6% of sales. Although it seems that Strategy Analytics data has a 1% discrepancy.

New York and Los Angeles prove to be the 5G smartphone hotspots, which again, isn’t too unsurprising, given the rollout of 5G networks in these areas. Samsung will undoubtedly look to cement a lead ahead of the competition, as a potential 5G-enabled iPhone would likely see a complete shift in this data, were Apple to release such a smartphone later this year.

