Have you ever heard of those message strings or files that you can send to other users to cause their phone to reboot? We’ve heard the story a few times — mainly on iPhones — and now there’s a seemingly similar issue affecting some Android devices. A simple picture has the ability to soft-brick some Android phones if it’s set as the wallpaper, and we’re not entirely sure why.

Please do not try this yourself.

Ice Universe, a leaker who focuses on Samsung products primarily, recently tweeted about an image file that was causing some smartphones — especially Samsung models — to crash and soft-brick. What exactly is a soft-brick? That’s when the device can’t be used in one way or another, but can be fixed using relatively simple methods such as deleting a file or resetting the device.

For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, this simple image is causing some Android phone to crash and then enter a state of being soft-bricked when the image is set as a wallpaper. Upon being set, the device crashes and continually turns the screen on and off on the lockscreen. There’s no way to leave this loop as even a reboot causes the phone to keep doing this after turning back on.

I tested this out on my own Pixel 2 — again, please don’t try it yourself. Sure enough, the phone did exactly as described above when I set it as a wallpaper. Notably, the image didn’t cause any problems when in the Google Photos app, so presumably, this isn’t the kind of issue that could cause problems when the image is simply sent to a user via text or email.

We strongly encourage that you don’t try this yourself. We’re not linking or uploading the image itself for that reason. You can see in the video below what happened to my Pixel 2 unit as a result of setting the image as my wallpaper.

Apparently, though, this doesn’t affect all Android smartphones. Android Authority says that a Huawei Mate 20 Pro they tested didn’t have any problems. Twitter users replying to Ice found that OnePlus phones may also be immune along with some devices from other brands.

Why might this be happening? Really, we’re not sure. It could be that there’s some corrupt metadata attached to this image that Android doesn’t play nicely with. I couldn’t find any direct evidence of that, but I did find that the embedded color profile on this image references Skia, the graphics engine that Android uses. Could that be related? I’m not sure.

Ice notes in a follow-up tweet that uploading the image to Weibo altered the colors slightly and, after that, it became harmless. Another user found that altering the image seemed to prevent issues as well. This somewhat backs up the idea it could be the metadata as uploading or altering images can sometimes strip it of metadata.

If you decide to ignore our warning and try this for yourself (seriously, please don’t), you should be able to recover your device by either resetting it completely (using the bootloader) or by entering safe mode and deleting the file from the device from there.

We’ve reached out to Google to see if the company can provide any insight on why this might be happening. We’ll update this article if the company responds or if any further insight is revealed on the topic.

