After recently seeing LineageOS 17.1 officially get announced, those with the original Google Pixel or the Nexus 6 can now get their fix of the third-party ROM based upon Android 10.

[Update 06/10]: Some more handsets can now sideload LineageOS 17.1 and get a taste of Android 10 with these being “officially” added to the supported devices list (via Android Police). Some of the new recruits are a throwback to the Nougat and Oreo days of Android, which is testament to the people behind LineageOS.

The most notable new additions are the OnePlus 2 and original Moto G — probably the first “great” affordable Android. However, here’s the updated list:

Moto G4 Play

Moto X Play

Moto G3 Turbo

Moto G 2015

Moto E 2015

OnePlus 2

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Lenovo P2

[Update 06/01]: You may have been aware of a recent attack on LineageOS servers, which meant that certain builds were understandably delayed. Any devices previously added below would return a code 500 “Internal Server Error” (via XDA-developers). However, it looks as though builds are now returning including a couple of new supported pieces of hardware. Here’s the updated list:

Essential Phone

Motorola Moto X (2014)

OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy A3

Samsung Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Duos

Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo

Wileyfox Swift

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi 6X

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi 2

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

[Update 05/14]: It looks like the OnePlus 7 (the ‘non-Pro’ model) is now gaining support for LineageOS 17.1 builds — although no builds appear to be available just yet. It hasn’t yet been announced by the team over on the official subreddit, but expect to see some updates over the coming days.

[Update 04/21]: A few more devices have now been supported by LineageOS 17.1 as per the official Lineage GitHub, including the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, and some weird and wonderful budget phones from across the globe (via Android Police). Here’s the updated device list:

Yandex Phone

LeEco Le Max2

BQ Aquaris X

BQ Aquaris X Pro

Nubia Z17

[Update 04/15]: LineageOS 17.1 support is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 after being officially confirmed by the LineageOS team in an announcement post over on Reddit. However, downloads will not be available until at least April 15, but may face delays as preparation is still ongoing before the full release.

FYI the Samsung Galaxy S9 (starlte), S9+ (star2lte) & Note 9 (crownlte) were added to the roster of official LineageOS 17.1 as you can see in this merged commit in the LineageOS Gerrit Code Review. All 3 have the Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC. See the LineageOS Wiki links above for info about the exact models supported: S9 starlte SM-G960F, SM-G960F/DS and SM-G960N

S9+ star2lte SM-G965F, SM-G965F/DS and SM-G965N

Note 9 crownlte SM-N960F, SM-N960F/DS and SM-N960N If all goes well with the LineageOS automated builder, downloads should be available on 2020-04-15.

Given that we saw a whole flurry of handsets get support for the technically unofficial Android 10 build, if you have the original Pixel or even the big boy Nexus 6, you can join the LineageOS path and get your update fix. Support was confirmed with an official announcement over on the /r/LineageOS subreddit, with builds set to appear at some point today — for those that would like to install.

Good news, both Google Pixel sailfish & Google Pixel XL marlin are getting LineageOS 17.1 as you can see in this merged patch: hudson: Promote marlin/sailfish to 17.1. Both are already in the LineageOS automated builder queue: marlin 20200409 and sailfish 20200409 If all goes well with the building process, the downloads should be available tomorrow on https://download.lineageos.org/ Thank you to the 2 devices’ maintainers u/razorloves and u/intervigil.

LineageOS 17.1 includes a ton of new features that are brand new for the updated ROM including a refreshed partial screenshot UI, support for in-display fingerprint readers, Emoji 12.0, an AOSP ThemePicker, plus tons more on top.

Considering that support for 2016’s Google Pixel and Pixel XL has now officially ceased, LineageOS might be a solid alternative update path for those still sticking with the former flagships. For those with 2014’s Nexus 6, you may remember that this behemoth of an Android phone was only officially updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The jump from there to Android 10 is substantial, but it will definitely be welcome for longtime holdouts.

To download LineageOS 17.1 on your Google Pixel or Nexus 6, you can follow the download and installation instructions here.

