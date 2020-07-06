A series of new reports suggests that the UK government is set to phase out Huawei from its 5G network infrastructure over security concerns.

In a massive U-turn, British prime minister Boris Johnson is set to enact policies after Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) reassessed the risks posed by the Chinese tech giant. This would be a major shift in the stance Johnson had in early January 2020, where he confirmed that the UK would allow Huawei to play a limited role in the UK’s 5G network rollout.

The updated GCHQ report leaked by the Telegraph, which was then corroborated by Bloomberg, claims that the ongoing US trade restrictions “will force the company to use untrusted technology that could increase the risk to the UK.”

With even tighter and tougher restrictions now steadily starting to bite Huawei, this report will no doubt be a hammer blow. The publishing of this report by media outlets may even “force Boris Johnson to abandon the company entirely,” according to the Telegraph.

The publishing of these reports led to the UK government making the following statement:

We are considering the impact the US’ additional sanctions against Huawei could have on UK networks. This is an ongoing process and we will update further in due course.

Huawei networking hardware was only used for “non-core” elements of the UK 5G network, which would account for around 35% of the total infrastructure. With very few firms able to match the rollout speed of the Chinese firm, Johnson argued that no viable alternatives have been available. Given that Huawei already accounts for a large portion of UK networking hardware, it seems odd that this decision has been taken now.

“We are working closely with our customers to find ways of managing the proposed US restrictions so the UK can maintain its current lead in 5G,” Huawei vice-president Victor Zhang told Bloomberg. “We believe it is too early to determine the impact of the proposed restrictions, which are not about security, but about market position.”

