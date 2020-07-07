[Update: US rollout] Amazon Prime Video on Android rolling out unique user profiles

Amazon Prime Video has now finally added profiles to the video streaming app, much like you’ll recognize from Netflix and various other services.

This new addition allows you to create unique profiles for up to five people — for a total of six including the owner — on one Amazon Prime account. With Amazon Prime Video being one of the most popular streaming platforms thanks to the integration with your online shopping account, it’s about time the feature made it to mobile (via Gadgets360, XDA).

[Update 07/07]: Hurrah! Amazon Prime Video profiles are now officially rolling out in the US but with some minor caveats. The feature is heading out in phases over the coming weeks, with the ability to create up to six user profiles in total — one default primary profile + five additional profiles, either adult or kids.

That means if you don’t yet see the option on your Amazon Prime Video account, then there is no reason to be worried, as it is just in the early rollout phases.

Prime Video is beginning to rollout profiles allowing customers worldwide to create and manage multiple profiles within their account with content personalized separately to each profile. (On background, please note that this is rolling out in phases so not all customers may see the feature yet). Each profile has separate recommendations, season progress and Watchlist based on individual profile activity. Customers can have up to six user profiles (one primary profile + five additional profiles – which can be a mixture of adult or Kids profiles) within Prime Video on a single Amazon account. Users will be able to create and manage Prime Video viewer profiles on the Android and iOS versions of the Prime Video app, as well as on the web, on 10th-gen or higher Fire tablets, and select Living Room devices, such as PlayStation 4. Prime Video users will also be able to create and manage profiles using the Prime Video app for Fire TV.

You’ll also be able to create and manage Prime Video profiles on the Android and iOS versions of the video streaming application much like those in India, Africa, and other Asian territories.

[Update]: Amazon has confirmed that profiles are now rolling out officially in India and other territories in Asia and Africa. If you do happen to live in one of the above regions, then you can create and manage user profiles on the Prime Video app, website or on Fire TV hardware.

A US rollout is likely to occur in the not too distant future and we’ll update you once we find out more.

User profiles are a prominent part of other streaming services, whereas Amazon Prime Video has always had a singular account that meant that tracking your binge progress within shows was constantly hindered if multiple people were accessing the streaming platform at the same time. The addition of profiles should help organize your streaming progress and watch history that little bit better.

The biggest downside is that this feature is not available widely just yet. It will have a gradual rollout across the globe. However, when available, you’ll be able to create multiple profiles from within the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android phone by heading to “My Stuff” section, tap on your name, then “Create profile” from the drop-down menu. You’ll also be able to create and delete profiles from Prime Video website when you gain the option.

Like Netflix, you can also create dedicated “Kids” profiles that will filter out any content that is deemed unsuitable for children. This will undoubtedly be welcome for parents, especially with the breadth of the Amazon Prime Video library.

If you do happen to see the Amazon Prime Video user profile option, be sure to let us know where you’re based down in the comments section below.

