[Update: More images] Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks in first real-life images

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has managed to leak in the flesh for the first time showing us just what to expect in terms of design.

A listing from South Korea’s NRRA certification site, similarly to the FCC listings at an earlier date, has inadvertently given us our first proper look at the upcoming smartwatch (via MySmartPrice). We already had a good idea of what to expect, but often designs don’t tell the whole story.

[Update 07/07]: Yet more images have now surfaced courtesy of the NCC certification system and then shared on Twitter. We get a look at the new leather strap and magnetic charger. There is another look at the rotating bezel at multiple angles (via SamMobile).

Nothing really new is showcased that we haven’t already seen but with the smartwatch gaining more and more global certifications, a release is most definitely imminent. You can get a full view of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 courtesy of the latest image leak below:

[Update 06/22]: Some new leaked images have surfaced of the Galaxy Watch 3, this time with the display powered on. The images have come courtesy of TechTalkTV over on Twitter, with images showcasing the scrollable app wheel around the edges of the display, which is standard Tizen OS on Galaxy Watch hardware. Although, it looks as though this is a slightly newer version based upon some of the app icons/colors.

The images look as though they are from a retail device — as hinted by the “retailmode player” seen in the last picture. This does hint that we might be seeing the Galaxy Watch 3 even sooner than we had anticipated, although that could simply be Samsung gearing up for the launch in good time, as units will be heading out to retailers for training purposes.

In these leaked images, we can see the differences between the 41mm and 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 devices. They both have almost identical layouts, with a stainless steel case, side-bezel buttons, and the chronometer markings along the edge of the 1.4 and 1.2-inch displays respectively.

It looks as though the rotating bezel has returned, but it’s hard to accurately tell if the bezel will be able to rotate from the images shared. That said, we are led to believe that the hardware feature will make a return.

The fact that the Galaxy Watch 3 is steadily passing through global regulators does hint that a launch date is around the corner. Although we would still wager that we’ll see the smartwatch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series at some point in August.

We have a good idea of the specifications that the Galaxy Watch 3 will come packing thanks to another earlier leak. The Galaxy Watch 3 will apparently offer 8GB of storage, support LTE and GPS, ECG support, blood pressure monitoring, and of course the standard heart rate sensor too. Both watches will also come with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G ratings for added durability.

