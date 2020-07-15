Every year, PC gamers look forward to the summer and winter sales on the Steam marketplace, when games get ridiculously steep discounts. Google Stadia is trying its hand at a similar event with the “Summer of Games Sale,” but don’t go in expecting Steam Summer Sale pricing.

Yesterday, Google used their latest Stadia Connect event to take the wraps off several new games coming to Stadia over the next year, including new exclusives like Super Bomberman R Online and fan-favorites from other consoles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the Hitman trilogy.

Until those games release, Stadia at least has a steadily growing catalog of games to enjoy and, starting today, a solid way to expand your personal library. Announced on the Stadia Community Blog, the Stadia store is running a two-week-long “Summer of Games Sale,” which sounds like a good opportunity for Stadia to compete with the hotly anticipated annual Steam Summer Sale.

If you’re hoping for Stadia’s Summer of Games Sale to be dollar for dollar competitive with Steam sales though, you’ll be sorely disappointed. For example, while Octopath Traveller is currently discounted to $47.99 on Stadia, the game has been seen as low as $29.99 on Steam according to SteamDB. Similarly, Darksiders Genesis, no doubt due to having a lower overall base price on PC, has been offered as low as $19.79 on Steam, versus its $25.99 for Stadia Pro members.

That said, it’s important to remember that the cost of games on Stadia includes unlimited access to cloud servers on which to play those games. Additionally, Google recently gave all Stadia members a one-time $10 promotional discount for any game, which stacks with these sale prices. With that in perspective, Stadia’s Summer of Games Sale is at the very least a decent way to boost your Stadia library, running until July 29th.

Stadia Pro sale prices

Darksiders Genesis for $25.99 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for $10 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 1 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 2 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 3 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 4 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack 1 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack 2 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 1 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 2 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 3 for $4 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pack 4 for $4 USD

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition for $29.99 USD

Anderson Group Equipment Pack for Farming Simulator 19 for $5 USD

John Deere Cotton Pack for Farming Simulator 19 for $2.50 USD

Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris for $10 USD

Monopoly for $18 USD

Octopath Traveler for $47.99 USD

The Division 2 – Standard Edition for $9.90 USD

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition for $49.59 USD

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $12.60 USD

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition for $30 USD

Non-Pro sale prices

Darksiders Genesis for $27.99 USD

Destiny 2: Forsaken for $14.99 USD

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep for $20.99 USD

Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition for $33.49 USD

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for $15 USD

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition for $39.99 USD

Monopoly for $23.99 USD

Octopath Traveler for $53.99 USD

The Division 2 – Standard Edition for $15 USD

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition for $63.99 USD

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $30 USD

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition for $50 USD

