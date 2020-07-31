Has Google waited too long to launch the Pixel 4a? [Poll]

The impact of COVID-19 has messed with the normal schedule for tech this year, but perhaps the biggest change has been to the release of the Pixel 4a. We know the phone was originally supposed to arrive at Google I/O, but what feels like an eternity later, it’s finally debuting. The question is, though, did Google wait too long to launch Pixel 4a?

Google’s Pixel 4a has leaked countless times at this point, and we’ve known everything there is to know about the phone for… well, for months. As a Google Store leak confirmed, the Pixel 4a was originally supposed to debut in mid-May, but the cancellation of Google I/O ended up also pushing that date off indefinitely.

Over the past few months, there’s been no clear evidence of a new release date until just yesterday. A teaser page on the Google Store that we quickly decoded confirmed the good news — Pixel 4a launch day is August 3.

That’s nearly three months after the phone was originally supposed to debut, but given the state of the world, it feels like an eternity. In that time, too, some other budget devices have hit the market to fill the gap the Pixel 4a left for some customers. Apple’s iPhone SE is a hard device to argue against, Samsung’s Galaxy A51 gets a lot right for the money, and the new OnePlus Nord is a tremendously good value for an Android phone.

So, in your case, did Google wait to launch Pixel 4a? Personally, I think the company should have just held this announcement back a couple more months and debuted Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (or, preferably, Pixel 5a) all at the same time.

There’s also another qualm some will undoubtedly have with this launch. As we’ve seen confirmed twice now, Pixel 4a won’t launch with an XL variant. The Pixel 4a 5G we know is coming might end up being a bigger device, but we don’t know when that’s coming!

Let us know your opinion in the poll below and, more importantly, in the comments too. We’re curious to know your thoughts!

