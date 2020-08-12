With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of ending anytime soon, Google has been encouraging users to take preventative measures. Now, Google Assistant is singing a cute song to tell you to wear a mask when you go out.

If you ask Google Assistant to “sing a song” right now, you’ll most likely hear it sing a quick song about wearing a mask. The song is set to the tune of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and is relatively brief, but it gets a good message across, especially when stressing that people should cover both their mouth and nose. All too often masks are worn below the nose, simply defeating the purpose.

When in public, wear a mask Just a teeny, weeny task It helps keep us safe and sound Health and care, all around On your mouth and on your nose Good to cover both of those

At the end of the song, Google says that you can hear it again by asking Assistant if it wears a mask, but that query doesn’t seem to be working yet. So far, it just pulls up a search result on my device, and Android Police reported the same behavior.

This song, notably, is the second one Google has added to Assistant since the pandemic began. In March, a similar tune was added to help with washing hands, but this latest song is far less annoying.

