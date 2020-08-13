Google News adds weather alerts to temperature card

In a nod to its “News & Weather” origins, Google News has always included the current temperature and condition at the top of the app. A recent update sees Google News add weather alerts.

When active, “ALERT” appears in red text and with an accompanying exclamation icon in the top-right corner of Google News. Tapping slides up the same bottom sheet with a seven-day forecast. Below is a new card for the “extreme weather event.”

In this case, “Excessive Heat Warning” appears again in red. The time it was issued/updated appears at the bottom with the agency responsible (National Weather Service). The first few lines appear while a click opens Google’s Public Alerts page for the event. This includes a map and the full advisory with the option to open in Chrome.

These warnings do not appear on the Android widget, which does display the weather.

Google announced weather alerts last week on iOS, and it’s also available in News for Android. The App Store release notes also make reference to “live updates from your area in your briefing” of top stories.

Stay prepared during extreme weather events with alerts and live updates from your area in your briefing







