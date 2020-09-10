9to5Google Daily 518: Fall Wear OS update now rolling out, One UI 3.0 developer beta opens, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google confirms that fall Wear OS update is rolling out, also touts ‘better battery life’
- Google Phone app updated dark and light mode settings now rolling out
- One UI 3.0 developer beta program now open for Galaxy S20 series
- Google Maps for Apple Watch is now available on the App Store
