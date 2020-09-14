Google Nexus 7 may no longer be able to watch Netflix in HD

While all attention this month will surely be on Google’s next Pixel devices, the original Nexus series is now further in the grave with the second-generation Nexus 7 tablet appearing to lose support for HD videos on Netflix.

All the way back in July 2013, when the second-generation Nexus 7 was announced, Netflix was there in partnership with Google. At that tablet’s launch event, Netflix launched its Android tablet app with the Nexus 7 being the first, and for a time the only, Android tablet to support 1080p HD playback.

Since then, the Nexus 7 has gone through its entire intended life, with updates ending in 2016. In the last seven years, Netflix has added HD support to many, many more phones and tablets, as seen on the official Netflix support pages.

As of last week, however, Netflix has removed the 2013 Google Nexus 7 from its list of HD-capable Android tablets. In the same portion of the page, Google’s Nexus 9 from 2014 and Pixel C from 2015 are still listed as supported, and of course, the more recent Pixel Slate tablet, based on Chrome OS, can simply watch Netflix from the web app.

It’s no surprise that Netflix would want to drop support for a device that’s well over seven years old. That said, there’s no telling when the Nexus 7 will actually be restricted from watching videos in HD, if it wasn’t already, following the support page change.

Do you still have and use the 2013 Nexus 7? If so, does Netflix still work in HD? Let us know in the comments.

