The OnePlus 8T is set to hit the market in just over a week, but ahead of the launch some clever developers have managed to obtain the new wallpapers from the device.

Some_Random_Username on the XDA Forums tore into a new version of the OnePlus Wallpapers app, specifically version 2.0.1. Within, he spotted what appears to be a new collection of wallpapers destined for the OnePlus 8T.

There’s a slight chance that these are just new OnePlus wallpapers in general, but a debut on the 8T seems all but certain given the timing. Adding to the evidence, these wallpapers have metadata references to “kebab,” the previously leaked codename for the OnePlus 8T.

Looking back to the OnePlus 8 wallpapers from April, these latest designs are a bit more playful and calm where the previous set was more serious and bold. Personally, I especially like the first two options below.

You can download full resolution versions of these OnePlus 8T wallpapers for your device from a folder shared by the folks over at XDA.

The OnePlus 8T is set to be announced on October 14th. So far, we know the phone is adopting a 120Hz display, much faster 65W charging, and that the display graciously won’t be curved. There’s a lot to look forward to! Stay tuned for our full coverage.

