Last week, Verizon announced that it had opened up its nationwide 5G network after months of only offering mmWave coverage. The latest Apple iPhones support this network out of the box, but some Android phones are also getting support for Verizon nationwide 5G with models from Samsung and LG.

Updates are currently being rolled out to select Samsung and LG smartphones on Verizon Wireless to bring compatibility with the new network and some newer releases, such as the LG Wing, already have support. Phones with updates currently being rolled out include:

LG Velvet 5G UW

LG V60 5G UW

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 5G UW

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW

Galaxy A71 5G UW

Galaxy A51 5G UW

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Google Pixel 5

Motorola Edge+

Motorola One 5G UW

TCL 10 5G UW

Update 11/16: The November security patch for the Verizon-sold Google Pixel 5 delivers support for the nationwide 5G network in addition to mmWave.

More phones sold by Verizon will be getting updated soon. We’ll update this list as much as we can as more updates and releases are announced.

How about unlocked phones? Verizon tells us that they can support the network, but updates from manufacturers will be needed first.

