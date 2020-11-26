The OxygenOS 10.3.7 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, bringing with it some brand new features and the all-important November 2020 security patch.

Announced over on the official OnePlus Forums, the OxygenOS 10.3.7 patch brings with it some important tweaks for the popular Game Space feature. That’s not all though, as this stable update includes a new option to hide silent notifications within the status bar, fixes some issues with screenshots, plus the November 2020 security patch.

The Game Space features that come to the OnePlus 6 and 6T with OxygenOS 10.3.7 should help enhance your entire mobile gaming experience. For starters, there are some tweaked for quick replies when using WhatsApp, including a small window that can be enabled when swiping from the upper right and left corners. A mis-touch prevention feature should also help when playing certain mobile FPS titles, where one wrong touch can spell the end of a killstreak.

It’s a sizeable OTA file at around 220MB, but as this is an incremental update to the stable channel, those on the OxygenOS Beta will have to wait a little longer. You can check out the full OxygenOS 10.3.7 update changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.3.7 for OnePlus 6/6T update changelog

System Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in status bar ) Fixed the small probability issue that Screenshot may fail Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out



As this update is rolling out in an incremental fashion to select users before a wider rollout, you may have to wait a few days for the OTA file to come to your device. However, you can always grab the OxygenOS 10.3.7 update directly from Oxygen Updater.

