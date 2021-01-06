Samsung has been rolling out its Android 11/One UI 3.0 update for the past several weeks, and the company has already made stellar progress. Now, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series is joining in on the Android 11 fun, but with a couple of limitations at first.

To date, the Android 11 rollout from Samsung has included the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series as well as several other devices, but the only device from Samsung’s previous generation to be updated was the awkward Galaxy S10 Lite. Now, Samsung is rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy S10 series proper.

As reported by SamMobile, the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G are both seeing the Android 11 update rolling out in Switzerland. At this time, it doesn’t appear to be in any other regions, but starting in one country before a wide expansion is par for the course for Samsung.

It’s a little surprising to see the regular Galaxy S10 and S10+ left out, but most likely they’ll follow in the next day or two as Samsung speeds up this rollout. In any case, we’re glad to see Samsung’s 2019 flagships getting their second major software update, especially knowing that there’s still one more to come. As usual, there may be a couple of “growing pains” with the stable update that later bug fixes may address, but so far it doesn’t seem like there are any major issues.

We’ll update this article with details on more Galaxy S10 models and countries that see the Android 11 update go live.

