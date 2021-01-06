Samsung’s Android 11 update starts expanding to Galaxy S10 series

- Jan. 6th 2021 7:01 am PT

0

Samsung has been rolling out its Android 11/One UI 3.0 update for the past several weeks, and the company has already made stellar progress. Now, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series is joining in on the Android 11 fun, but with a couple of limitations at first.

To date, the Android 11 rollout from Samsung has included the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series as well as several other devices, but the only device from Samsung’s previous generation to be updated was the awkward Galaxy S10 Lite. Now, Samsung is rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy S10 series proper.

As reported by SamMobile, the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G are both seeing the Android 11 update rolling out in Switzerland. At this time, it doesn’t appear to be in any other regions, but starting in one country before a wide expansion is par for the course for Samsung.

It’s a little surprising to see the regular Galaxy S10 and S10+ left out, but most likely they’ll follow in the next day or two as Samsung speeds up this rollout. In any case, we’re glad to see Samsung’s 2019 flagships getting their second major software update, especially knowing that there’s still one more to come. As usual, there may be a couple of “growing pains” with the stable update that later bug fixes may address, but so far it doesn’t seem like there are any major issues.

We’ll update this article with details on more Galaxy S10 models and countries that see the Android 11 update go live.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Android 11

Android 11
Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3