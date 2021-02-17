As more and more students use Google Classroom, the portal is adding an offline mode on Android for those with limited internet connectivity. There are also a number of other improvements to the mobile apps and management experience.

Google notes how more teachers are using Classroom as a learning “hub,” and in turn, “schools are treating it as their learning management system.” Classroom last year had 40 million users, with Google today reporting over 150 million. The company didn’t set out to create an LMS, but it is “committed to meeting the evolving needs of schools.”

Later this year, Google Classroom for Android will “work offline or with intermittent connections.” There will be an option to download files in bulk:

Students will be able to start their work offline, review assignments, open Drive attachments, and write assignments in Google Docs — all without an internet connection.

The Android app will also benefit from an easier workflow when attaching and submitting photos. This includes the ability to combine photos into a single document, crop/rotate images, and adjust lighting.









In turn, it will be easier for teachers to review and offer feedback as students increasingly take pictures of their paper assignments (rather than use scanners). Google is adding the ability to switch between student submissions and grade while viewing an assignment on Android. Similarly, rich text formatting (bold, underline, bullets) is coming soon to Classroom on all platforms.

Meanwhile, teachers will be able to track student engagement:

Educators will be able to see relevant stats about how students interact with Classroom, such as which students submitted an assignment or commented on a post on a particular day.

Additional features include:

Using more EdTech tools and content with Classroom add-ons

Set up classes in advance with Student Information System (SIS) roster syncing

Grade Export with Aspen SIS

Originally reports in more languages, 15 in total: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Norwegian, Swedish, French, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Finnish, German, Korean, Danish, Malaysian and Hindi









Other announcements today include:

