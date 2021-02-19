Android 12 DP1: Navigation gestures now work instantly in fullscreen apps

- Feb. 19th 2021 9:45 am PT

0

Navigation gestures in Android 10 and beyond have been controversial from day one, and years after it started, Google is still tweaking the formula. In Android 12, navigation gestures now work instantly if you’re using a fullscreen app.

This tweak, noticed by the folks over at Android Police, allows the navigation gestures for back and home to work with just one swipe instead of two. In Android 10 and Android 11, fullscreen apps temporarily disable those swipes, meaning you’ll need to swipe twice; once to enable the gesture, and the second to perform it.

Notably, this might not work for all apps, but it’s a mostly appreciated change in the ones that do support it. Google Photos is perhaps the best example of how this should work. When viewing photos in fullscreen, navigation gestures just work as normal even if the navigation bar is hidden. YouTube, on the other hand, doesn’t support this properly, still requiring two swipes to use the gestures. Twitter is in the same boat with navigation gestures on Android 12 behaving exactly like older versions as seen below.

This definitely fixes a frustrating quirk of Android’s otherwise pretty great navigation gestures. Of course, given that it looks like apps will need to opt in to this… it might be a bit until we can use it consistently.

More on Android 12:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 12 Developer Preview

Android 12 Developer Preview
Android 12

Android 12

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3