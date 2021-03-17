If you’re getting notifications from Nest that some of your cameras are offline, you’re not alone. Nest has confirmed a partial outage today that seems to be affecting some cameras, especially the Nest Hello video doorbell.

Noted on the Nest Status Dashboard, this partial outage has taken out both live video and video history for some users, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting all devices. Rather, only particular devices seem to be affected.

In our testing, we’ve found that Nest Hello and Nest Cam IQ products are the ones primarily affected by this outage, with traditional Nest Cams, Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Hub Max mostly working fine. We did notice, however, that the original Nest Cam seems to be ignoring the command to turn itself off during this partial outage.

Our Nest Hello unit seemed to first go offline around 12 p.m. ET, about two hours ago as of publishing this article. That’s around the same time a spike in user reports of the Nest outage spiked on DownDetector, with plenty of comments confirming that Nest Hello and Cam IQ devices seem to be the most widely affected.

Google has not publicly acknowledged this outage, which appears to be at least nationwide in the US. We’ll continue to update this article as the situation develops.

Updating…

