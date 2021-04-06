In June, Google appointed one Senior Vice President to oversee Search, Ads, and other big products. Prabhakar Raghavan today named new executives to lead Google Assistant and a handful of other teams.

The changes (via Search Engine Land) were announced internally this morning. Product and engineering for Google Assistant is now led by Sissie Hsiao, who has been at the company for 15 years and most recently served as Vice President/General Manager of Display, Video, and App Advertising.

Hsiao replaces engineering head Scott Huffman, while Search and Assistant product VP Nick Fox is now focusing on long-term bets, according to Business Insider. Huffman has been at Google since 2005 and announced several big Assistant features, including NGA, on-stage at I/O.

Cathy Edwards now leads Google Apps, News, Discover, and ecosystem efforts, which includes web initiatives. Edwards in October announced Search improvements to spell correction and passage ranking.

Core Search experiences, like Images, are now led by long-time employee Elizabeth Reid. At Google for the past 17 years, Reid previously oversaw engineering teams related to Google Maps and other Geo products.

Another personnel change announced alongside the new Assistant and Search positions sees Bill Ready, who leads Commerce, pick up Payments and Next Billion Users following the departure of Caesar Sengupta.

