Back in October, Google and Parallels let enterprise users run Windows on Chromebooks for the first time. A big update is now rolling out to Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS that adds a slew of new features.

More Chrome OS devices can run Parallels Desktop now, thanks to official support for the AMD Ryzen processor. This includes the Chromebook Enterprise editions of the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga and HP Pro c645. Similarly, expanded Dell Latitude compatibility covers the 5300 2-in-1, 5400, and 7410. Form factor-wise, Chromeboxes can now run Parallels Desktop, including the HP Chromebox G3.

Besides specific models, Google now recommends Chrome OS devices with 8GB of RAM after previously requiring at least 16GB. The current supported list is available below:

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) Acer Chromebook Spin 13 ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Google Pixelbook Google Pixelbook Go HP Elite c1030 Chromebook HP HP Chromebox G3 HP Pro c640 Chromebook Lenovo Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook

Meanwhile, on the functionality side, Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS now supports the system camera and microphone:

This ensures users can access products like the Windows version of Microsoft Teams and Skype.

Similarly, another launch limitation has been removed with support for USB flash drives and hubs. This allows users to back up files directly to a storage drive from the Parallels File System.

Meanwhile, parent company Corel is running a “limited-time promotion” where new qualifying Chrome Enterprise customers can get a free, one-year license to Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS through June 30, 2021.

