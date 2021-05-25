About a year after its release last July, NBC is finally adding support for a basic feature on its streaming platform. Today, Peacock is adding support for profiles on Android and iOS among other platforms.

An app update available on Android and iOS today brings support for user profiles on Peacock, enabling families to share the same account but split their watchlists, viewing history, and recommendations based on the current user. This is a common feature for streaming platforms with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and others supporting user profiles. Peacock, though, has lacked the feature since launch.

When you open the Peacock app after profile support has arrived, you’ll be walked through the process of adding at least one user profile for the account owner, complete with information such as age, gender, name, and a profile picture. Peacock includes a collection of pictures from its various brands including characters from The Office, Parks and Rec, Psych, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Law & Order, and more.

A Kids profile is also supported and enabled by default. So far, we’ve confirmed the feature is live on Android and iOS with the latest update as well as on the web. The feature is also live on the Android TV app now but it wasn’t present on Apple TV, even with a fresh app install.

The burning question, of course, is how many profiles Peacock supports. The good news? The same number as everyone else — six. That includes the account owner and the default kids account, but you can delete that kids account and exchange it for a normal profile if you’d like.

Just yesterday, we reported that Peacock added support for 5.1 Surround Sound to its Android TV app.

