After rolling out the features on Android in recent months, Google Photos on iOS is getting an editing overhaul this week.

In October of last year, Google Photos debuted a completely redesigned photo editor for Android users, which includes AI suggestions, adjustments for colors and blur, and typical editing tools such as crop and filters. Months later, in April 2021, Google also released an advanced video editor to Photos users, which allows video cropping, rotation, filters, brightness/contrast changes, and a whole lot more.

This week, both of these Google Photos editing tools are heading to iOS users. In a community post, Google detailed the rollout, which started yesterday, June 7.

Previously, we introduced a new, more helpful editor in the Google Photos app on Android and are excited to announce it is now starting to roll out on iOS! It features smart and easy-to-use features so your photos and videos look their very best.

So far, we’ve not observed the change live on our iPhone X or iPad Pro units.

