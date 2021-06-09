OxygenOS Open Beta 5/11 rollout for OnePlus 7/7T

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 and 11 should now be rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 series respectively with some notable fixes, software improvements, and more.

Confirmed in a couple of posts over on the Official OnePlus Forums, OxygenOS Open Beta 5 and 11 are, in fact, the final beta builds based upon Android 11 that will be available for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. Whether OnePlus will offer another beta phase based upon Android 12 is not yet known, but from now on, you’ll have to wait on stable releases.

Unpacking the changelog, there are some battery consumption tweaks, plus some enhancements for stock apps including the Phone and Gallery. Wi-Fi connection stability is on the radar too, while the Shelf has had some animation improvements.

The May 2021 security patch is also now part of the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 and 11 builds, which is a bit disappointing, given that we’re a third of the way through June. Alas, maybe a future update will bring the latest security patch.

System Reduced battery consumption under specific scenarios Improved the compatibility of specific third-party apps on Android 11 Fixed known issues and improved system stability Upgrade Android Security Patch level to May 2021

Phone Improved the overall application stability Fixed the probability issue about can not answer the calls via Google Fi app

Network Improved the Wi-Fi connection stability

Gallery Improved the overall loading speed

Shelf Improved the animation performance and frame rate



The OxygenOS Open Beta 5 and 11 builds are beginning to roll out but it may take a few days to reach your device. It’s also worth noting that to return to a stable build, you will need to flash the 11.0.1.1 update for your specific device, as Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 7/7T have now ceased.

