E3 should have been a busy week for Google Stadia, but it didn’t result in much. However, there was one bright spot for this platform. This week, it was confirmed that EA’s Madden NFL 22 will arrive day-and-date on Google Stadia.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New Games now on Stadia

For the fourth time in just over a month, not a single new game has arrived on Google Stadia this week. This is somewhat understandable, as there haven’t been any new releases in general lately, but no new games have been ported either. Stadia is still at 48 total new games during calendar year 2021 on its way to the promise of at least 100 by the end of the year.

Games coming to Stadia

The good news, though, is that games confirmed to be coming to Stadia just keep coming. Out of E3 2021, there were new titles confirmed by Ubisoft and a third-party developer too. Overall, though, it was a fairly quiet showing for Stadia at the yearly event.

Rainbow Six Extraction

Just Dance 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Instinction

Beyond that, EA also confirmed that Madden NFL 22 would be available on Google Stadia the same day as other platforms. On the Stadia Store, too, Madden 22 is now available for pre-order for $59.99, with MVP and Dynasty editions coming in at $99 and $119, respectively. If you pre-order Madden 22 on Stadia, you’ll get three days of early access ahead of the August 20th release date.

Dreamworks Dragons Dawn of the New Riders was also rated for Stadia this week, hinting that the 2019 release could be heading to the platform in time.

Cyberpunk 2077 v1.23

The latest update for Cyberpunk 2077 has just rolled out to Stadia and all other platforms at the same time. The update contains no Stadia-specific fixes but does patch quite a few specific quest and open world issues. The full changelog is here.

Rider’s Republic and Rainbow Six Siege get release dates

This week, Ubisoft confirmed release dates for Rainbow Six Siege and Rider’s Republic on Stadia. The former, Siege, will be released on June 30. Meanwhile, Rider’s Republic will finally debut in September after being delayed from its original February release date.

PGA Tour 2K21 is free this weekend

Stadia Pro members are getting a freebie this weekend. From June 17 to June 21, PGA Tour 2K21 is available for free to all Stadia Pro members.

Hit the links! Starting at 9 AM PT Thursday June 17 and through 9 AM PT Monday June 21, Stadia Pro members can play PGA TOUR 2K21 for free with their subscription. Challenge Justin Thomas and 11 top pros across real-life courses in PGA TOUR Career Mode or challenge your friends online, including the new fast-paced Divot Derby mode. Start playing instantly the moment it’s available without waiting for game downloads or updates.

Dead by Daylight Resident Evil update

Live this week, Dead by Daylight has added new content from the Resident Evil series.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla v1.22

Ubisoft this week released title update v1.22 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which rolled out to all platforms, Stadia included, on June 15. The update contains one Stadia-specific fix that addresses an “issue on Stadia that caused performance mode settings not to be saved.” You can view the full changelog here.

Get Packed: Fully Loaded

Alongside going to other platforms soon, Get Packed announced a major update called “Fully Loaded,” which adds a ton of new content and is scheduled for release in July. You can learn more about the update here.

This Week’s Biggest Stadia News

