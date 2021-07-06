In its latest usability tweak, Google Search has rolled out a new Settings button that makes it easier to access common options from one place as the company also tests out a dark mode toggle that’s easier to access.

Over the past day or so, Google appears to have widely rolled out a new Settings button in Search on the web. This new Settings button appears at the top of the page to the left side of the account switcher.

When clicked, a new menu appears beneath this new Google Search Settings icon that contains seven options. The list includes:

Search settings

Languages

Hide explicit results

Advanced search

Search history

Your data in Search

Search help

None of these options are new, but the location has been changed. Previously, these options appeared either at the bottom of search results or under the “Tools” menu. The updated interface cleans things up a bit.

As far as we can tell, the new Settings icon has rolled out fairly widely to Google Search users, but your results may vary. Drop a comment below and let us know if you’re seeing it!

Further, Google Search also appears to be more widely testing two other features. First, this includes a wider test of customized backgrounds on mobile devices. This appears to be an account-based rollout of a test that first appeared last year. As it was previously, the feature still does not appear with all search terms, but does appear to be more widely available this year.

Finally, Google Search is also more widely testing a dedicated toggle for dark mode. This toggle has been appearing sporadically when signed out for some time, but a tipster found that it was live while signed into a Google account today. This appears be a much more limited test, though.

More on Google Search:

Thanks Dinsan!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: