Google Home 2.40 preps more Nest Hello controls, including Quiet Time & Quick Responses

After an update last month focused on Wi-Fi management, the latest version of the Google Home app is looking to improve the Nest Hello experience with more controls.

Nest Hello

Google will soon let you control Quiet Time and Quick Responses directly from the Home app instead of having to open the old Nest client.

The first feature is essentially do not disturb for your video doorbell and will turn off the indoor chime, though those outside will still hear a ring. You also won’t get visitor announcements from Google Assistant (in theory) and will only be notified by app notification that someone is at the door.

<string name=”remote_control_camera_status_quiet_time_on_state”>Quiet Time is on \u2022 Chime will not sound</string> <string name=”quiet_time_bottom_sheet_options_body”>Choose how long you want to mute your indoor chime and visitor announcements</string> <string name=”quiet_time_bottom_sheet_button_set”>Set</string> <string name=”remote_control_end_quiet_time”>End Quiet Time</string>



Pre-recorded Quick Responses also look to be coming to the Home app. Today (as seen above), the Google Home live view/stream for the Nest Hello only lets you talk directly — from the blue FAB in the bottom-right corner — to whoever is at the door. A new button looks to be coming to that screen to access the canned replies, while Quiet Time might also appear in the same screen.

<string name=”camera_mode_more_action_responses_title”>Quick Responses</string> <string name=”remote_control_camera_quick_response_button”>Quick Responses</string>

