Samsung August 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Android updates are still not perfect, but we’re seeing things improve year over year. Samsung has accumulated a stellar update track record as of late and is now among the best in the business when it comes to rolling out prompt Android updates. Now, the company is rolling out the August 2021 security update to its Samsung Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.

Samsung actually started the rollout of its August 2021 security update early on July 27, almost a full week before the first Monday of July when Google usually releases the list of core security issues that this patch fixes. For Galaxy owners, it’s a major bonus to be among the first Android phones to start receiving software fixes and one of the biggest reasons to choose a Samsung phone period.

The update notes include 38 fixes from Google’s regular Android Security Bulletin for August 2021, with a number of high level or critical fixes that range from severe to moderate. Luckily none of those issues applies directly to Samsung hardware. However, the patches ensure protection against a vulnerability related to IV (Initialization Vectors) and UAF (Use After Free). The latter allowed for the exploitation of free memory in the conn_gadget driver.

At this stage, no new features are being added with this patch. That might be especially disappointing given that previous updates have included added camera options and wider software tweaks for select Galaxy hardware. Alas, no such luck this time around.

Which Samsung devices are getting the August 2021 security update? The list from Samsung is, pretty light right now but will expand quickly. As of July 30, Samsung is already rolling out monthly patches to four devices — which is still impressive given we’re early into a new month.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series





As the lead flagship series for Samsung and among the biggest global sellers, it should come as no surprise that devices such as the Galaxy S21 series would be among the first to get the August 2021 security update. Galaxy S21 units in Chinese markets were first to see the OTA update with a further rollout to Exynos-powered global units just a few days later on August 4 starting with Germany follow by a first foray into the US with Xfinity-locked devices but has now seeded to unlocked models as of August 11. The updates carry slightly different firmware build numbers, as the Chinese variant does come without GMS or Play Store access.

The fantastic budget flagship Galaxy S20 FE was next up in the Galaxy S series to get updated with the August 2021 security patch. Rolling out in a number of European nations, the patch is rolling out for the 4G-only Exynos models and now the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 versions of the Galaxy S20 FE from August 11. Hard to be considered a flagship device, the Galaxy S9 received the August 2021 security patch with a rollout in Europe as part of the quarterly update schedule but for those in the US on T-Mobile, the update started appearing from August 14.

Samsung’s affordable flagship Galaxy S10 Lite began seeing the latest security patch from August 6, with the rollout beginning in Spain for the late-2019 device. Frustratingly for those with the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ the August 2021 security patch has started rolling out from August 23 to Exynos devices. For those with the Galaxy S20, the rollout first started in the United States for unlocked devices, with a further expansion for those with Exynos models from August 11.

Galaxy S9 — G96xFXXUGFUG4/G960USQS9FUG2 (Released first in Europe) US: Available on T-Mobile

Galaxy S9+ — G965USQS9FUG2 (Released first in Europe) US: Available on T-Mobile

Galaxy S10e — G97xFXXUCFUH3 (Released first in Switzerland)

— G97xFXXUCFUH3 (Released first in Switzerland) Galaxy S10 — G97xFXXUCFUH3 (Released first in Switzerland)

— G97xFXXUCFUH3 (Released first in Switzerland) Galaxy S10+ — G97xFXXUCFUH3 (Released first in Switzerland)

— G97xFXXUCFUH3 (Released first in Switzerland) Galaxy S10 Lite — G770FXXS5EUG5 (Released first in Spain)

Galaxy S20 FE — G780FXXU5CUG6 (Released first in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovakia, and Switzerland)

Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G781BXXU4CUH1 (Relased first in Europe)

Galaxy S20 — G98xFXXU9DUH2 (Relased first in the US, globally from Aug 11) US: Available for unlocked models

Galaxy S21 — G99x0ZCU2AUGE/G99xBXXU3AUGM / G99xUSQU4AUGE / G99XU1UEU4AUGE (Released first in China, Germany from Aug 4) US: Available on Xfinity/unlocked



Galaxy Note series





2021 will, unfortunately, go down as a year to forget for hardcore Samsung Galaxy Note fans. The Korean firm looks set to end the series and focus solely on the Fold and Galaxy S lines moving forward. Luckily, if you do own an older Note series handset, the August 2021 security patch is beginning to rollout already.

The now ancient Galaxy Note 8 was updated on August 6 in the UK and Spain just shortly after those in the United States began seeing the August update for their late-2020 Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flagship devices. Not to leave out international owners – read Exynos devices – Samsung started seeding the August patch for the Note 20 series across the globe from August 9. This does have a slightly different build number to help differentiate.

9to5Google reader Bill confirmed that the August patch is now rolling out for US Galaxy Note 9 devices starting with AT&T locked models. The rollout started for Exynos Galaxy Note 9 units over a week later starting August 18 in Germany. This could actually be the last regular monthly patch for the former flagship, which is likely to only see quarterly updates for the foreseeable future. One of the follow-up devices, the Note 10 Lite began receiving the latest security patch from August 13. A limited rollout in Brazil has begun but a wider rollout is expected over the coming days.

Galaxy Note 8 — N950FXXSGDUG6 (Released first in the UK)

Galaxy Note 9 — N960USQS9FUG2/N960FXXS9FUH1 (Released first in the United States) US: Available on AT&T

Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXS8EUG3 (Released first in Brazil)

Galaxy Note 20 — N98xU1UES2DUG1/N98xFXXS3DUG9 (Released first in the US, Globally from Aug 9) US: Available for Unlocked devices



Galaxy Foldables





Despite the imminent release of yet more flagship foldable and “flip” handsets, the August 2021 security patch was seeded to the Galaxy Fold 5G (SM-F907B) ahead of any other Fold-branded devices. The update first arrived on UK units, with a wider rollout started for the original 4G-only Galaxy Fold (SM-F900F) starting in France just a few days later. Fold fans and owners in the United States can rest easy knowing that the first-generation foldable is now eligible to get the update on several carriers including X-Finity and T-Mobile from August 18.

The 4G-capable Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) started to receive the latest patch on August 5. After a short wait, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and, therefore, 5G capable Galaxy Z Flip 5G started receiving the latest security patch from August 9. It had a wide rollout across vast portions of Europe including the UK, France, Germany, the Baltics, plus many more.

Galaxy Fold — F900FXXS5EUG1/F900U1UES5EUG1 (Released first in France) US: Available on Bluegrass, Cellular, C-Spire, Sprint, T-Mobile, and X-Finity Mobile

Galaxy Fold 5G — F907BXXS5EUG1 (Released first in the UK)

Galaxy Z Flip — F700FXXS7DUG1 (Released first in Asia/Europe)

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXS4DUG3 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A Series

While the Galaxy A52 might be fairly recent, it was actually the three-year-old Galaxy A8 that became just the second Samsung device to get updated with the August 2021 security patch. While we often criticize OEMs for a lack of post-release support, this is genuinely fantastic to see and an indication of the Korean firm’s dedication to devices often deemed way past the point of support by other brands.

Released alongside the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A72 also began seeing the August update early with Russian and Ukrainian devices beginning to receive the patch as of July 30. The immensely popular Galaxy A71 5G started to get an update on August 17 with all of the security fixes in tow with a rollout starting in the United States for those on Sprint and T-Mobile starting August 23.

Affordable Android devices are a huge part of the Samsung hardware collection, the Galaxy A32 is one such cheap smartphone that is, oddly, powered by a MediaTek processor rather than Samsung’s own silicon. This budget handset started seeing the August 2021 security patch in Russian markets beginning August 7 and the Galaxy A32 5G — powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chip — is now also getting updated as of August 23. The Galaxy A31 is yet another popular low-end A-series smartphone, but that doesn’t mean it is left out of the update schedule. The patch began rolling out in South American markets from August 23, with a wider rollout expected.

While no longer the top tier A-series device, the Galaxy A90 5G started seeing the August security patch from August 12. Given that the previous update was way back in May 2021, this is an important update to the devices. It was spotted rolling out in South Korea, Australia, and the United Kingdom — likely ahead of a wider rollout soon. A couple of years old but not forgotten, the affordable Galaxy A50s was updated with the very latest patch from August 17. From August 20, the precursor to the A50s was also updated with the very latest patch, which started to arrive in South American markets first ahead of a wider rollout.

After getting updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.1, the ultra-affordable Galaxy A10 is also on the receiving end of the August patch. The update began rolling out in Russia from August 18, but only appears to be available for devices that have already updated to the latest OS version. That means if you’re running Android 10, it isn’t available, unfortunately. Android 11 is also now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy A20 in the United States complete with One UI 3.1 and all the associated tweaks and tuning. Those with the very affordable device will also be pleased to hear that it comes with the August 2021 security patch.

We all know the Galaxy A-series is one of the biggest growing areas for Samsung. Among the most affordable is the Galaxy A02s, which is also not left out in the cold with regard to updates having started seeing the latest patch from August 24 in South America — starting with Uruguay.

Galaxy A02s — A025MUBU2BUH5 (Released first in Uruguay)

Galaxy A8 (2018) — A530FXXSLCUH1 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy A10 — A105FPUU6CUH3 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy A20 — A205U1UEU9CUH3 (Released first in US) US: Available for Unlocked devices

Galaxy A31 — A315GDXU1CUG5 (Relased first in South America)

Galaxy A32 — A325FXXU1AUH1 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy A32 5G — A326BXXU3AUH4 (Released first in Malaysia)

— A326BXXU3AUH4 (Released first in Malaysia) Galaxy A50 — A505GUBS9CUH1 (Released first in South America)

Galaxy A50s — A507FNXXU5DUG4 (Released first in Asia)

Galaxy A52 — A525FXXU3AUG4 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy A71 5G — A715FXXU6BUH1/A716USQU5DUG1 (Released first in Poland) US: Available on Sprint and T-Mobile

Galaxy A72 — A725FXXU3AUG2 (Released first in Russa/Ukraine)

Galaxy A90 5G — A908NKSU3DUG3 (Released first in South Korea/Australia/UK)

Galaxy Tab Series

Arguably the most popular Android tablet line on the market, the Galaxy Tab series of devices offer large displays and a wide variety of hardware at various points in the price spectrum if you want a second content consumption screen. Samsung is also pretty darn good at keeping the tablet line up-to-date with the latest patches — including the August 2021 security update.

The Galaxy Tab S6 was among the very first Samsung tablets to get updated, with the patch rolling out from August 11 in South Korea.

Galaxy Tab S6 — T865XXOS4CUG1 (Released first in South Korea)

