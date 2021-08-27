Samsung ends pre-order offers for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, but you can still get a good deal

As of today, Samsung’s new foldables and smartwatches are officially available to customers. That means that Samsung has ended its pretty killer pre-order promos for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, but it doesn’t mean the company is done offering deals.

As of today, from Samsung’s website, the company is offering its new foldables with some excellent deals that, really, aren’t all that different from the pre-order offers. Like with those early orders, Samsung is offering trade-ins as the primary discount, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 worth up to $900. Samsung will also allow users to trade in up to four devices for up to $800 in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and up to $650 on the Z Flip 3. If you trade in a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Z Fold device, too, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

Further, Samsung is offering a free case to Galaxy Z Fold 3 customers. This can be the company’s silicone cases, leather cases, or even the Flip Cover with S Pen storage and included S Pen. Galaxy Z Flip 3 orders can also come with a free case including the Silicone Cover with Ring.

Rounding out the deals, Samsung is also offering $200 of instant credit with Galaxy Z Fold 3 orders and $150 of credit with Galaxy Z Flip 3 orders that can be used at checkout toward smartwatches, earbuds, and other accessories. For Galaxy Watch 4 buyers, a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro can be added on with $50 off.

Really, the only difference between pre-orders and today’s offers is in regards to Samsung Care+. The protection plan is not offering a free year over coverage to Fold or Flip buyers who didn’t pre-order the phone.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: