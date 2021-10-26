WhatsApp history can now be transferred from iPhone to Pixel & other Android 12 devices

Back in August, Google rolled out the ability to transfer past WhatsApp messages from iPhones to Samsung Galaxy devices. This ability to transfer your WhatsApp history is now coming to Pixel and all other Android 12 phones.

The Android team notes how “certain types of data were impossible to bring across when switching from an iPhone.” Google says it “worked closely” with the Facebook-owned messaging app to “make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you.”

All you need is a USB-C to Lightning cable to get started. Simply connect your phones, and when prompted while setting up your new Android device, scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all your conversations, media and more over to your new device.

Alternatively, you can visit WhatsApp for iOS > Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android. This includes text conversations, photos, and voice messages, with the two companies taking care to “automatically make sure you don’t receive new messages on the old device while the transfer is in progress.”

Our team has worked hand-in-hand with WhatsApp to ensure your data remains protected throughout the transfer process, so no one else can ever access your WhatsApp information and files.

This capability first launched on Samsung phones running Android 10 and newer. WhatsApp chat history transfers are now available on all Pixel devices and “will become available on new smartphones that launch with Android 12.” The new OS also lets you better transfer data from iOS. This includes automatically matching and installing the same iOS apps from Google Play.

