[U] The Pixel 6 series is now available to buy in these 9 countries with these pre-order bonuses

After the official launch keynote, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is now available to buy in eight countries across the globe.

Google is focusing on a few smaller “key” markets with the launch of the Pixel 6 series, which means that many countries and regions are unfortunately being left out and unable to obtain the smartphone duo via “official” channels.

[Update 11/2]: Claims for the free Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones are now open for those that pre-ordered the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in eligible European regions including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.

This promotion was only open to those that pre-ordered the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro between October 19, 2021, and October 27, 2021, in the above regions:

To take part in this promotion, you’ll need to pre-order the new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from a participating retailer listed below between 19th October 2021 (18:01 BST/ 7:01PM CEST) to 27th October 2021 (23:59 BST / 7:01PM CEST). Once you receive your new Pixel, submit your request to receive a Bose 700 noise canceling headphones after 14 days, but no later than 45 days from the date of purchase.

The process requires proof of purchase of a Pixel 6 from an eligible retailer within your country. Heading to the pixel-offers.com page and selecting your region will start a survey process that will ask for uploads of your purchase, purchase reference, and the IMEI of your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro device. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to send a screenshot of this page from your device too.

Once this has been processed and approved, you should receive confirmation via SMS that your “proof of purchase” has been accepted:

Once your claim has been approved, your Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will be on their way to you within 60 days. We’ll let you know you as soon as your reward is being dispatched.

Tracking your claim is easy as once you have received a confirmation SMS with your claim reference, you can head to pixel-offers.com/headphones/track-claim to check the progress. Google states that after your claim is processed, the Pixel 6 gift will be sent within “60 days.” Full offer terms and conditions are available and visible here.

Update: The Republic of Ireland does indeed have the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro available to purchase and comes with a pre-order bonus.

Last year, the Pixel 5 was made available in nine countries, but for 2021, availability has decreased to just eight. Those of you in the following regions can pre-order the device right now:













Buyers in France may be disappointed to hear that the Pixel 6 Pro is only available in the “Stormy Black” colorway. In all other countries, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are available in the full-color gamut including Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam for the smaller model and Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny for the “Pro.” The pricing for each region can be found below:

Australia — A$999/A$1,299

Canada — CA$1,179/CA$799

France — €649/899

Germany — €649/899 Japan — ¥74,800/¥116,600

Taiwan — NT$18,990/NT$26,990

United Kingdom — £599/£849

United States — $599/$899

Republic of Ireland — €649/899

In Europe, Google is offering those that pre-order between October 19 and October 27 a free pair of the $379 Bose 700 Noise Cancelling headphones. This mimics the similar free Bose QC35 II headphones offer that was available with eligible purchases of a Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5 last year. A pre-order from a participating retailer will entitle you to a free pair of headphones with claim details and more information available at pixel-offers.com. In the US, Target and the Google Store are offering $99 off a pair of Pixel Buds A-series earbuds when an eligible pre-order for the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro is made. No details are available on pre-order bonuses for other countries where the Pixel 6 is available.

Pixel 6/6 Pro pre-order bonuses by country





United States — Free Pixel Buds A-series (selected retailers)

France — Free Bose 700 Noise Cancelling headphones (participating retailers via pixel-offers.com)

Germany — Bose 700 Noise Cancelling headphones (participating retailers via pixel-offers.com)

United Kingdom — Bose 700 Noise Cancelling headphones (participating retailers via pixel-offers.com)

Republic of Ireland — Bose 700 Noise Cancelling headphones (participating retailers via pixel-offers.com)

Australia — N/A

Canada — N/A

Japan — N/A

Taiwan — N/A

Devices are set to start shipping from October 28 in the United States. In the rest of the world, the Pixel 6 shipping dates vary from country to country, but most state November 1 as the date you’ll be able to get your hands on a device.

