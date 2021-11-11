Netflix starts rolling out more efficient AV1 codec to TVs including select Android TVs [U]

The AV1 streaming codec is something that Google and others are behind bringing to the mass market, and slowly it’s expanding. This week, following successful tests on Android smartphones and tablets, Netflix has announced that it will bring AV1 to TVs.

In a blog post this week, Netflix confirms it will start using the AV1 codec on some TVs. AV1, which has been available since 2018, allows for the more efficient encoding and decoding of data for streaming, leading to higher quality for the end user and better use of bandwidth for providers. However, the codec relies on hardware support.

To ensure that TVs using AV1 streams will provide a good experience, Netflix says it analyzes the steam to ensure the device is spec-compliant for AV1 decoding.

For the time being, Netflix isn’t specifically announcing which devices will support AV1 outside of the Netflix app on Sony’s PS4 Pro console. On other TVs, support is only specified as working on “a number of AV1 capable TVs.” In theory, this should include a considerable number of Android TV models.

Update 11/11: Netflix has confirmed to The Verge a more specific list of devices that support AV1. This does, as we suspected, include Android TV devices, but interestingly only ones that are running Android 10 or higher with hardware support. The list also includes a large list of Samsung TVs and some Amazon Fire TV models.

The full list follows:

Select Samsung 2020 UHD Smart TVs

Select Samsung 2020 UHD QLED Smart TVs

Select Samsung 2020 8K QLED Smart TVs

Samsung The Frame 2020 Smart TVs

Samsung The Serif 2020 Smart TVs

Samsung The Terrace 2020 Smart TVs

Any TV connected to a PS4 Pro streaming with the Netflix app

Select Amazon Fire TV devices with Fire OS 7 and above

Select Android TV devices with Android OS 10 and above

Our initial launch includes a number of AV1 capable TVs as well as TVs connected with PS4 Pro. We are working with external partners to enable more and more devices for AV1 streaming. Another exciting direction we are exploring is AV1 with HDR.

