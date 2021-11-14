Google Play Store lists games ‘optimized for Pixel 6’ & Android 12’s Game Dashboard

Android 12 introduces a Game Dashboard that’s currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Besides providing useful tools, Google is encouraging developers to take advantage of Game Mode API. Google Play is now listing games that are “optimized for Pixel 6.”

At the top of the Play Store’s Games tab, some users are seeing an “Optimized for Pixel 6” carousel with a “Boost performance or save power” section. This is in reference to the Game Mode API that developers can support to let users set whether they want a title to prioritize gameplay for longer battery life or peak frame rates.

End users can enable the “Game Dashboard” from system Settings > Apps > (under General) Game settings. When opening a compatible title, you’ll get a floating bubble that opens the overlay. In compatible games, the “Optimization” tile — which is underneath the row of screen capture, record, FPS counter, and DND shortcuts and next to YouTube Live streaming — presents three modes:

Performance : Maximizes frame rate

: Maximizes frame rate Standard : Uses the game’s defaults

: Uses the game’s defaults Battery Saver: Extends battery life

At the moment, the Game Dashboard is only live on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It does not appear on other Pixel phones running Android 12. Back in July, Google said that the Game Mode API would be available on “select” Android 12 devices later this year and that Samsung is a partner for the effort “with more OEMs on the way.”

The full Google Play list of games optimized for the Pixel 6 is below:

