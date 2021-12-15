Chromecast with Google TV gains ‘Year in Search’ playlist w/ 2021’s trending films and TV shows

A week after the launch of its annual Year in Search recap video, Google is enhancing and furthering the yearly celebration with a prominent playlist on Chromecast with Google TV.

Available today, Chromecast with Google TV users should now see prominent “Year in Search” playlists appear on their home screens. The main playlist is “Year in Search: A Collection of This Year’s Trending Movies.” This list includes the top trending movies throughout 2021 including:

Black Widow

Dune

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Cruella

Wandavision

Loki

Mortal Kombat

Godzilla vs. King Kong

Halloween Kills

James Bond: No Time to Die

Jungle Cruise

Unlike last year, this combined list includes a couple of TV shows and is heavily dominated by Disney and Disney+ content. You’ll find all 11 of those films and TV shows in a pop-out playlist that should appear in a large section within the main “For You” tab.

This has coincided with the rollout of some holiday-themed playlists that we are seeing on several of our own devices. However, this prominent “Year in Search” panel highlights “a collection of this year’s trending movies and TV shows”:









We’re only seeing one combined “Year in Search” playlist for 2021 on Chromecast with Google TV devices, which is a little disappointing given that we saw dedicated sections for TV shows and movies back in 2020. The small selection doesn’t include any regional content and also appears to omit Netflix entirely. It’s unclear just what criteria needs to be met for a TV show or movie to be included in the yearly roundup — or if more content will be added in the future.

