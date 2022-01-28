Bandwidth: T-Mobile parent company kills its cloud gaming service you likely didn’t know existed

More and more cloud gaming services have launched over the past few years, to the point where some are hard to keep track of. This week, T-Mobile’s parent company Deutsche Telekom announced that it would shut down “Magenta Gaming,” a cloud gaming service that certainly went under the radar for most.

‘Magenta Gaming’ will shut down next month

Launched in August 2020, Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta Gaming launched on smartphones and PCs with a monthly cost of €6.95. Magenta Gaming had a limited reach, only being available in Europe and requiring potential customers to “book” their membership before playing. Only 120 games were available on the service.

The service will be shutting down on February 26, 2022, but the shop has already shut down. Players can continue to play games they’ve already purchased through the end of February, but there’s no plan to allow players to transfer those games or saves to other platforms.

It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to discontinue MagentaGaming from February 26th, 2022. Our thanks go to all loyal players, partners, friendly streamers and viewers who have made our cloud gaming and its community what it is today. We are happy that you were there and always supported us. With the help of your feedback, we have been able to continuously improve and expand MagentaGaming over the past 2.5 years. Numerous features such as online multiplayer, friends list, in-game achievements and exclusive leaderboards went live – and we were able to offer many popular games.

GeForce Now goes stable on LG TVs, adds more games

Nvidia this week announced that its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, is moving its app on LG smart TVs out of beta. This comes with a bonus of LG TV purchases including six months of GeForce Now Premium for free.

Alongside that, Nvidia announced new upscaling features as well as a few new games including:

Amazon Luna adds a former Xbox exclusive

Amazon Luna announced two new games coming to its service this week, with The Medium joining Luna+ and Heave Ho coming to the Family Channel in February. As pointed out by friend-of-the-site Bryant Chappel, The Medium was a former Xbox exclusive.

WOWOWOWOWOW!!!! Former Xbox exclusive @TheMediumGame is coming to Luna +!!!!!!! https://t.co/TCfU59ojAG — Bryant Chappel (@BryantChappel) January 27, 2022

GTA Vice City coming to PlayStation Now

According to a potential leak, PlayStation Now is adding support for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City soon with the game available through this May.

