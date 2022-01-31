Samsung February 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

After a great start to the new year update schedule, Samsung has started rolling out the February 2022 security update to selected Galaxy devices from January 28. Here’s every device that has been updated so far.

It’s actually not yet clear just what issues Samsung has addressed in the February update at this stage, but we do expect to learn more very soon. The Korean firm regularly provides details on what fixes and security flaws have been patched in regular security bulletins. At least for now, the latest patch is a mystery.

The current pool of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the very latest and greatest security update is quite small, but it is constantly expanding by device and region. While we often associate update speed to the most recent flagship smartphones, it was the Galaxy Note 20 that was updated first on January 28.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

We’re going to see the Galaxy S22 series at some point in February 2022, but the existing S-series smartphones are getting the latest security update. For those with the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the February security update is rolling out in the United Kindgom right now:

Galaxy S20 — G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 (Released first in the UK)

— G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 (Released first in the UK) Galaxy S20+ — G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 (Released first in the UK)

— G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 (Released first in the UK) Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 (Released first in the UK)

Galaxy Note series

Although we are unlikely to ever see another direct Galaxy Note series smartphone, fans hold the S Pen-laden devices in very high regard. The Galaxy Note 20 series became the very first Samsung phone to get the very latest security update on January 28, softening the blow at the lack of follow-up at least for hardcore fans.

Galaxy Note 20 — N98xxXXU3EVA9 (Released first in the Netherlands)

— N98xxXXU3EVA9 (Released first in the Netherlands) Galaxy Note 20+ — N98xxXXU3EVA9 (Released first in the Netherlands)

Galaxy A series

The entire Galaxy A series has become a great place for those on tight budget to look toward in recent years. Samsung offers a great update schedule plus some impressive hardware in the range that now makes up a large portion of the entire Galaxy lineup. As of January 31, the only Samsung Galaxy A-series device to get the February latest security update is the A50s. This update started rolling out on January 29 in:

Galaxy A50s — A507FNXXU6DVA2 (Released first in Vietnam)

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: