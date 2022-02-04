Google Nest Doorbell gets two limited-time ringtones for Lunar New Year

- Feb. 4th 2022 8:51 am PT

The Google Nest Doorbell got a refresh last year with a new battery-powered model and also the promise of new support. Now, the Google Nest Doorbell is getting a couple of limited-time ringtones for the Lunar New Year.

Much like the seasonal ringtones available over Christmas and Halloween, the Nest Doorbell’s Lunar New Year ringtones are only available for a limited time.

The two tones, which you can hear in the video below, include “New Year Parade” and “Dizi Flute.” Each tone lasts around 5-6 seconds. You can apply the new ringtones through the Google Home app in the settings for the Nest Doorbell.

Importantly, these ringtones are only available on the new battery-powered Nest Doorbell, not the older model formerly known as the “Nest Hello.” Google also confirmed to 9to5Google that the Lunar New Year ringtones are available until February 16.

Previously, Google offered ringtones for Christmas, Halloween, New Years, Hanukkah, and other holidays. These tones are usually only available for a few weeks.

