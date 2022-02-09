Galaxy S22 pre-orders are crashing Samsung’s online store, preventing orders for some

There’s a fair bit to get excited about with the Galaxy S22 series, including just the fact that prices didn’t go up. However, quite a few people are having trouble submitting pre-orders on Samsung.com for the Galaxy S22, as the site is crashing.

A quick look through Twitter shows that a lot of people are having trouble submitting pre-orders for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra on Samsung.com. The issue was highlighted by our friend Jason Howell at This Week in Tech, and the issues are shown by many other eager buyers on Twitter.

The site seems to be crashing during checkout for most folks, with the act of adding items to your cart working just fine, but payment and shipping pages not loading and just getting stuck on a blank page. In our case, we saw an error that put “as=”script”>” at the top of the page.

Samsung will likely have things in working order soon enough, but day-one issues like these aren’t exactly uncommon. When the Pixel 6 launched last Fall, Google’s online store crashed hard under the pressure of pre-orders, which even led to delayed shipping for some customers. Samsung has had messy pre-order days in the past, too, with the many and complex offers and deals sometimes not working as they should.

Luckily, there are plenty of other places to buy the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung site won't take mah money!!!!! — Jason Howell (@jasonhowell) February 9, 2022

The Shop Samsung site is not letting pre-orders go through. I guess it's jammed up LoL#SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyUnpacked #withGalaxy — Ace Lucero Tech (@AceLuceroTech) February 9, 2022

literally can't get my order in, not sure what's up with samsung's site right now, stuck at a loading screen right before check out — Ike’s Tech Talk (@IkesTechTalk) February 9, 2022

Ah Samsung site just stays loading…doesn’t want me to get galaxy watch 4 for free — Fuad (@fdotcee) February 9, 2022

