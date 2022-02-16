Samsung February 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

After a great start to the new year update schedule, Samsung has started rolling out the February 2022 security update to selected Galaxy devices from January 28. Here’s every device that has been updated so far.

It’s actually not yet clear just what issues Samsung has addressed in the February update at this stage, but we do expect to learn more very soon. The Korean firm regularly provides details on what fixes and security flaws have been patched in regular security bulletins. At least for now, the latest patch is a mystery.

The current pool of Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the very latest and greatest security update is quite small, but it is constantly expanding by device and region. While we often associate update speed to the most recent flagship smartphones, it was the Galaxy Note 20 that was updated first on January 28.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

We’re going to see the Galaxy S22 series at some point in February 2022, but the existing S-series smartphones are getting the latest security update. For those with the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the February security update is rolling out in the United Kingdom right now.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are now receiving the latest security update in the United States with the Qualcomm-powered Samsung trio seeing the patches the very same day that the Galaxy S22 has launched. LTE-powered Galaxy S20 FE models have since been updated to encompass all but one of the S20 series after rolling out in vast swathes of mainland Europe from February 16.

Although launched just prior to the S20 series hit store shelves, the Galaxy S10 Lite is also getting updated with the latest security patch in a number of European nations including Austria, Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Baltics, and the Nordics.

Galaxy S10 Lite — G770FXXS6FVA2 (Relased first in Europe)

— G770FXXS6FVA2 (Relased first in Europe) Galaxy S20 — G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 (Released first in the UK) Available in US

Galaxy S20+ — G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 (Released first in the UK) Available in US

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xFXXUDEVA9 / G98xBXXUDEVA9 (Released first in the UK) Available in US

Galaxy S20 FE — G780FXXU8DVB2 (Released first in Europe)

— G780FXXU8DVB2 (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S21 — G991USQS5BVA6 (Released first in the US) Available in US: Unlocked

Galaxy S21+ — G996USQS5BVA6 (Released first in the US) Available in US: Unlocked

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998USQS5BVA6 (Released first in the US) Available in US: Unlocked



Galaxy Z Fold series

One could easily make the case for the Z Fold series being the premier Samsung smartphone lineup but that hasn’t been the case with regard to updates this month. 2020’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the first such foldable to get the February security patch after confirmation of the rollout in the United States on February 14. That’s not all as it also includes the stable Android 12 update for those Stateside too:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916USQU2FVAB Available in US: Unlocked



Galaxy Z Flip series

The smaller foldable lineup in Samsung’s smartphone arsenal is one of the most intriguing to date. It is part of the Korean tech giant’s two-pronged push for mass foldable adoption alongside the Z Fold series — and it could work. Fusing a more “traditional” smartphone form factor when unfolded with the clamshell design seen throughout the mid-90s and early-2000s, this design clearly works.

Those with the most recent and pretty excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can get updated with the February patch as the rollout has started in selected European regions including Germany, Italy, Portugal and Luxembourg alongside Africa, and Asia. This update does come with three distinct build numbers for specific regions. This is complemented by the update also rolling out for the original Galaxy Z Flip in over 50 regions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia:

Galaxy Z Flip — F700FXXS8FVA2 (Released first in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia)

— F700FXXS8FVA2 (Released first in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia) Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711BXXU2BVA9 (Released first in Africa, Asia, Australia) / F711BXXS2BVAA (Released first in Latin America) / F916BXXS2FVB1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Note series

Although we are unlikely to ever see another direct Galaxy Note series smartphone, fans hold the S Pen-laden devices in very high regard. The Galaxy Note 20 series became the very first Samsung phone to get the very latest security update on January 28, softening the blow at the lack of follow-up at least for hardcore fans. It has taken until February 15 for US variants of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra series to begin seeing the latest patch. Those on Verizon should now begin to see the OTA update reach their devices over the coming days.

Major OS updates for the Galaxy Note 10 series are set to end in 2022 but that doesn’t mean that security patches are letting up. The entire lineup is now getting the February security update treatment courtesy of Samsung in the United States — specifically those on Verizon (h/t Droid-life).

Galaxy Note 10 — N970USQS7GVA1 (Released first in US) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 10+ — N975USQS7GVA1 (Relased first in US) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N975USQS7GVA1 (Released first in US) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 20 — N98xxXXU3EVA9 (Released first in the Netherlands) Available in US on Verizon

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N98xxXXU3EVA9 (Released first in the Netherlands) Available in US on Verizon



Galaxy A series

The entire Galaxy A series has become a great place for those on a tight budget to look toward in recent years. Samsung offers a great update schedule plus some impressive hardware in the range that now makes up a large portion of the entire Galaxy lineup. As of January 31, the only Samsung Galaxy A-series device to get the February latest security update is the A50s. This update started rolling out on January 29 in Vietnam.

After the A50s, the Galaxy A51 is now only the fourth Samsung device to officially receive the February patch after the rollout started in vast swathes of South America including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay. The update began rolling out on February 3, 2022, and is expected to head into further markets very soon.

Galaxy A50s — A507FNXXU6DVA2 (Released first in Vietnam)

Galaxy A51 — A515FXXS5EVA1 (Released first in South America)

Other Galaxy devices

Samsung’s entire Galaxy lineup encompasses a wide array of form factors and price points. While the A-series represents the affordable Android spectrum, some regions get access to even more sub-$400 smartphone options. A case in point is the Galaxy F series, the F62 is an India-only device but what it lacks in global availability it makes up for in raw specifications. It also gets fairly regular updates with the latest security patch rolling out as of February 16.

Galaxy F62 — E625FDDU2AVA3 (Released first in India)

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: