Android 12L Beta 3 now available for Lenovo P12 Pro

At the start of March, Android 12L rolled out to Pixel phones and AOSP, while updates for Samsung and Microsoft devices are planned for this year. Lenovo is also on that list and yesterday released Android 12L Beta 3 for the Lenovo P12 Pro.

The Lenovo P12 Pro Android 12L Developer Preview Program has lagged behind Google’s. DP1 came in December, while the Lenovo tablet jumped to Beta 2 in late January. Beta 3, with the 2022-02-01 security patch, comes over a week after 12L hit the Android Open Source Project.

Download SW flashing packages and install & configure your PC environment by following the instruction inside the package. Download and unzip 12L Beta3 image on your local drive, and then flash your device following the corresponding instruction in

That said, it was the only way to test Android 12L on a live tablet and offered a relatively stock experience. The developer preview hopefully means that the P12 Pro is getting the final release sooner than later.

Lenovo announced the P12 Pro in September with a 12.6-inch 2560×1600 OLED and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 with either 6GB of RAM / 128GB of storage or 8GB / 256GB. There’s a microSD card slot for expansion with USB-C, POGO pins for the optional detachable keyboard, and NFC charging for the “Precision Pen 3.” There’s a 10,200 mAh battery that can charge at up to 45W over USB-C.

It starts at $699 with Google last year offering a discount for Android developers.

