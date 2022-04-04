LG confirms three more phones for its Android 12 roadmap, leaves out LG Wing and V60

Despite the company having been absent from the smartphone market for a full year now, LG isn’t done supporting its existing devices. This week, the company posted a new roadmap that confirms Android 12 updates for the LG V50 and more, but oddly not the LG Wing.

To date, LG has rolled out Android 12 to the Velvet, but not much else. The LG V60 ThinQ and LG Wing, the company’s last two major “flagship” tier devices, have yet to see the update, and it seems that’s not changing anytime soon.

A new roadmap posted by LG this week confirms Android 12 updates for three smartphones. During Q2 of 2022, LG says the following devices will get Android 12:

LG V50

LG V50S

LG Q92 5G

Great news, definitely, but it’s certainly odd that the LG V60 and LG Wing are being neglected so far. While the Wing was an odd release, both phones were overall received very well – the V60 especially left an impact in our review. It’s a shame that the V60 isn’t getting Android 12 yet, especially when the LG V50 that preceded it is being updated.

LG does list an update for the Wing coming in Q2, but only to “enhance your phone’s security with Google security updates.” In other words, just a security patch.

As per usual, this changelog only applies to Korea, but updates there usually expand to the rest of the globe in the weeks and months following.

