Ubisoft is bringing Roller Champions and a new Rabbids game to Google Stadia

Google Stadia has been pretty slow to add new games to its platform so far this year, but there are a few big ones on the horizon. This week, Ubisoft has confirmed that Roller Champions and a new Rabbids game to Stadia.

Recently, a schedule showing some of Ubisoft’s upcoming releases hinted that three new titles from the publisher’s library would be headed to Google’s cloud gaming platform. One of those, unfortunately, turned out not to be true. Ubisoft’s For Honor is not coming to Stadia, the publisher confirmed with 9to5Google this afternoon (as well as StadiaSource earlier today). Ubisoft says the game was listed in error as coming to the platform. This is now the second time in recent memory Ubisoft has made this error.

The good news, however, is that there are two other games coming to Stadia. Firstly, Rabbids: Party of Legends will be headed to the platform next month. Set for release on June 30, the latest installment in Ubisoft’s wacky franchise will arrive on Stadia alongside all other platforms. The multiplayer party game has over 50 minigames within. This is the first game from the Rabbids franchise coming to Stadia.

When the Rabbids take a ride in their washing machine, they are mysteriously transported to a mythological world of mayhem inspired by the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West.” In this multiplayer party game, the Rabbids must play their way through the chaos and find their way home.

Beyond that, Ubisoft is also bringing Roller Champions to Stadia, the publisher also confirmed in an email with 9to5Google. The 3v3 sports game has been in early testing on PC for nearly three years now, but is allegedly set to arrive on Google Stadia when it sees a full debut. Ubisoft announced last month that the game hit “gold” status, meaning a release is around the corner. Some rumors claim that could be as soon as May 25. Ubisoft did not confirm this date when we asked.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: