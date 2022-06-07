Samsung moves the last of the Galaxy S10 series to slower update schedule

The Galaxy S10 series launched in 2019, but was just outside of the window for Samsung’s expanded update schedule. Now, the last of the Galaxy S10 series, the 5G model, is moving to a slower update schedule.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G moves to quarterly updates

The Galaxy S10 5G was released alongside the rest of the Galaxy S10 series in early 2019, but the device was left on a monthly update schedule for a bit longer than the rest of its siblings. Only now, as of this week, is Samsung degrading the Galaxy S10 5G to a quarterly update schedule, meaning the device will get four security updates each year. At this point, the S10 5G is done with major updates, with Android 12 being the last major update.

Samsung last updated the Galaxy S10 5G with the May 2022 security patch. Most likely, the device won’t get another update until the Fall.

These other Galaxy devices are also seeing a new schedule

Samsung has also updated its work scope for a few other devices, downgrading a few and dropping a handful entirely. Added to the schedule is the Galaxy M13, which is on a quarterly schedule.

Moving from quarterly to biannual updates, Samsung is downgrading the Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51 5G, and Galaxy M01 to only two updates per year. Finally, Samsung is also dropping support for the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy J7 Duo, with both devices no longer eligible for any updates.

Future Galaxy flagships will have a better update schedule

Samsung announced last year that it would provide four years of security updates to all devices sold from 2019 onward. Starting with its 2021 lineup, though, Samsung is promising five years of security updates, with four years of major Android updates in that same schedule. It’s quite literally the best update schedule available on Android right now, but it only applies to the company’s flagships.

We have a full guide on what you can expect when it comes to updates on your Samsung phone here.

