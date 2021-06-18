Google released a new batch of Nest Detect sensors to help existing Nest Secure owners expand their systems in March. In an email today, the company said the Nest Detect will no longer be available after the current inventory runs out.

When Google discontinued the Nest Secure in October, it promised that more Nest Detects would be available by mid-December. For most of 2020, it was out of stock on the Google Store, leaving customers to buy used units. That deadline eventually changed to early 2021 and finally went live in late March.

This sensor sticks to doors and windows to sense openings. The small tube also features a button to quietly “open a door while the house is armed without setting off the alarm.” Nest Secure kits originally included two Detects, but the vast majority of people need more to properly monitor their homes.

The full email is below, and the final Nest Detect inventory run is currently available for purchase on the Google Store:

We’re reaching out to let you know that Nest Detect sensors are back in stock on the Google Store for a limited time. Once this inventory runs out, Nest Detect will no longer be available to purchase. Although we stopped selling the Nest Secure alarm system at the end of 2020, we’re committed to delivering critical security updates and software fixes for the Nest Secure alarm system and accessories like Nest Detect. If you have any questions, please contact support.

