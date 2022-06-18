YouTube Music recommendations can now appear in Android 12 Quick Settings

In recent days, YouTube Music has more widely rolled out support for Android 12’s media recommendations feature that prominently surfaces recent albums and playlists to start immediate playback.

These media recommendations automatically appear after connecting an audio device, like headphones or other speaker systems, over Bluetooth. The app icon and name is in the top-left corner as you get three recently played works from YouTube Music towards the right. Opening Quick Settings gives you six in total, while the compact card can also show up on the lockscreen.

A tap immediately starts playback in the background by switching you to Now Playing controls and keeping you in Quick Settings. These media recommendations will remain for a few minutes and you can swipe to access them again, though they now appear after playback controls, and start a different track.

It’s visually reminiscent to the redesigned “Listen again” shelf and Material You widget. The recommendations can be disabled from Settings app > Sound & vibration > Media and toggling off “Show media recommendations.”

As of today, these YouTube Music recommendations are appearing pretty consistently after connecting headphones on Android 12 (Pixel 6 Pro on June security patch). They are showing up much more widely for Google’s streaming service than in the past, while some Spotify users have also seen them. The card will presumably appear in full height on Android 13, where we haven’t gotten it to work yet.

