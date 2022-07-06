Android 12 July security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

The July security patch is rolling out to Pixel (4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro) phones today in what should be one of — if not — the last Android 12 updates before the next major version of Google’s OS launches.

There are 12 security issues resolved in the Android 12 July patch dated 2022-07-01 and 21 for 2022-07-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists one additional security fix, while the only functional update enables “additional VoLTE calling features on certain networks” for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in EMEA/APAC markets.

Unlike past months, there are three builds each for the Pixel 6 series and SQ3A.220705.003 is the global version.

Update: While Google has listed the below links, actually trying to download returns a 404 error on all July builds. Old downloads continue to work.

