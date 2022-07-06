Google Store very much wants you to buy the Pixel 6 with Pixel Pass

The Pixel Pass is Google’s hardware and software subscription, and the Google Store is now making sure prospective Pixel 6 buyers are aware of it before checking out.

In the United States, clicking the blue “Buy” button on the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro listing now takes you to a “Choose a way to buy” page instead of the usual configurator (carrier, color, storage, trade-in, and protection).

This new in-between page compares buying “Phone only” against “Phone with Pixel Pass.” Besides noting how much you’ll be saving, there’s a list of “What’s included.”

Pixel 6 or 6 Pro

Upgrade your Pixel every 2 years

2 years of Preferred Care

200 GB Google One cloud storage

YouTube Premium, ad-free videos

YouTube Music Premium

Google Play Pass, ad-free games and apps

Previously, the way to purchase or subscribe to Pixel Pass was through its own listing. The subscription received the top spot on the Google Store homepage back in April, while it’s currently listed immediately after the phones in the main product carousel.

“Select” will let you continue with your purchase, but it’s an interesting growth move on the company’s part. Like with phone sales, Google has not revealed how many subscribers Pixel Pass has reached since the Pixel 6 launch.

It should get a boost with the upcoming Pixel 6a launch, which the company made clear since May would be available to the subscription. Looking forward, an international expansion is hopefully in the cards with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

