Here’s a better look at the new Google Play Store logo [Updated]

Google last changed the Play icon in 2016 when Play Movies & TV, Music, and Newsstand were still vibrantly kicking. Over six years later, the Google Play Store is getting a new logo.

Update 7/16: Additional proof that Google Play is getting a new logo comes from the US Patent and Trademark Office. We see the more rounded triangle with updated coloring in much higher-resolution, though it’s still somewhat blurry. The company officially describes it as such:

The mark consists of a triangle comprised of rounded corners, divided in four colored sections; the color blue appears at left; the color green appears at top; the color yellow appears at right; and the color red appears at bottom.

Original 7/6: Before the 2016 redesign, which also placed everything in triangles, the icon had more shadows.

This new Google Play logo is still a triangle, but notice how the corners are much more rounded compared to the current one. Meanwhile, the four colors in use are more closely aligned with that of the four Google colors, which is the clear trend and mandate of recent revamps. That said, we can’t help but note how muted and dark the icon is compared to other first-party services.

Blue and green are definitely less vibrant, while the internal partition has been tweaked so that the parts are more equal in size. Today, the blue triangle is oversized compared to the other three components.

Current vs. upcoming

Only a low-resolution version of this icon is available today. It can be found in both GPay and Google Pay – soon Wallet – when you make a Play Store transaction, like adding credit to your account, as the merchant icon. There’s no obvious indication when it was updated.

It’s not live anywhere in the Play Store app or play.google.com, which was just redesigned. That would have been an optimal time to unveil it.

At this point, it’s not clear when Google will introduce the new Play Store logo. Google Play did just remove the Movies & TV tab, while the likely exit of Play Books to make the Play Store entirely focused on Android apps makes eventual sense. Meanwhile, the fate of the “Play” in Play Games is slightly more solid given the big push into Android gaming on Windows. However, the future of the dedicated Android app is not as firm.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Thanks Jordan

